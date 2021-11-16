MARKET NEWS

Coforge share price rises nearly 7% ahead of US public issue via ADR

Barings PE Asia holds 50.2 percent stake in Coforge, which had a market cap of Rs 33,322 crore at the end of the day’s trade on November 15.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
 
 
Coforge share price rose nearly 7 percent in the early trade on November 16 as the company geared up for listing on US exchanges through the American Depository Receipts (ADR) route.


Global IT solutions firm Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), which is promoted by PE major Barings Private Equity Asia, is likely to soon file papers with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offer through ADR, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.


“Coforge will soon make a public filing of its Form 1 registration statement with the US regulator and other concerned authorities. The firm wants to generate liquidity through the listing,” said one of the sources.


“The ADR public issue will facilitate a partial exit for Barings PE Asia, which is a selling shareholder,” a second person said.


According to the stock exchange filings, Barings PE Asia holds 50.2 percent stake in Coforge, which had a market cap of Rs 33,322 crore at the end of the day’s trade on November 15.


The company’s board on November 15 passed resolutions for approval of the ADR offer, adding that shareholders interested in participating in the ADR offer could indicate their interest between November 18 and December 2.


The company had posted 18.7 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 146.7 crore as against Rs 123.6 crore last quarter and revenue was up 7.4 percent at Rs 1,569.4 crore from Rs 1,461.6 crore. Dollar revenue was up 6.5 percent at $212.8 million as against $199.7 million, QoQ.

In the morning trade, Coforge was quoting at Rs 5,808, up Rs 312.00, or 5.68 percent, on the BSE.

