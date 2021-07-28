MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Coforge share price hits record high after Q1 profit jumps 54% to Rs 123 crore

The IT firm reported a 54.7 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 123.6 crore in the three months to June. It had posted a net profit of Rs 79.9 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coforge share price was trading in the green on July 28 after the company declared its June quarter results.

The stock hit new record high and was trading at Rs 4,740.15, up Rs 17.10, or 0.36 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,827.30. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,827.30 and an intraday low of Rs 4,567.25.

The IT firm reported a 54.7 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 123.6 crore in the three months to June. It had posted a net profit of Rs 79.9 crore in the year-ago period, Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue rose 38.3 percent to Rs 1,461.6 crore in the first quarter of FY'22, as against Rs 1,057 crore in the year-ago period.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Coforge said the company has raised their FY22 organic revenue guidance to 19 percent from earlier 17 percent.

"We are very clear that we will deliver the 19 percent EBITDA pre-RSU, which is what we had guided at the beginning of the year. On that count, we feel confident about the fact that in this quarter itself, which is Q2FY22, we should see around 200 basis points (bps) improvement from 16.1 percent level as seen in Q1FY22 itself," he added.

In terms of ADR listing, "The board has passed an enabling resolution, it is out there for shareholder approval and hopefully that will come through. We are excited about going down that route if indeed the board decides. It clearly has a very positive rub-off on the brand both in terms of building credibility with prospective newer clients and also in terms of being able to attract strong executive talent to the organisation if we were to get listed on the US stock exchanges as well. Secondly, the firm then gets exposed to a broader set of global investors," Sudhir Singh added.

The company's board has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year FY2021-22. It has fixed August 10, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Coforge
first published: Jul 28, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.