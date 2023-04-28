 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coforge gains 4% on crossing $1-bn revenue milestone: What do brokerages say?

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 28, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

The company reported a 48 percent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 117 crore, however revenue from operations increased 25 percent YoY to Rs 2,170 crore.

Coforge

Shares of mid-cap IT player Coforge traded up by 4 percent intraday on April 28, despite a 48 percent decline in on-year consolidated net profit at Rs 117 crore. The company's revenue from operations jumped 25 percent Rs 2,170 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23.

“We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential US dollar growth of 5 percent. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the $1 billion revenue mark. Our performance heading into FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth,” said CEO Sudhir Singh.

Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies has upgraded the stock to ‘hold’ at a target price (TP) of Rs 3,760 and said the Q4 revenues were in-line with their expectations, though profits missed estimates. Steady deal wins were in-line with FY24 growth guidance, it said, adding that investments in growth will limit margin expansion. The brokerage has raised its FY24 estimates by 4 percent but lowered FY25 estimates by 2 percent.

