Coforge clocks highest intraday gain in 7 months on increased FY23 revenue guidance

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Coforge has signed the largest number of large deals in a quarter in its history. As a consequence, the order intake at $345 million has been the highest ever, said CEO Sudhir Singh

Coforge's performance comes as a pleasant surprise when most of IT companies are flagging off growth concerns in the European and US markets

Midcap IT firm Coforge was rewarded by the Street after the company raised its FY23 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 22 percent from at least 20 percent on January 20. The stock gained as much as 7 percent intraday, clocking its maximum gain since June 2022.

At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 4,102 apiece on the NSE, higher by 3.43 percent.

The stock has lost 21 percent in the past one year, amid fears of recession in the US and Europe impacting client spends.

Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2,055 crore in rupee terms and $251.7 million in dollar terms. This indicates 3.7 percent sequential gain and 20.7 percent year-on year gain in constant currency (CC) terms.

Company's attrition cooled down 60 basis points QoQ to 15.8 percent, one of the lowest across the industry, said the company in an exchange filing.