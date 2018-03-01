Coffee Day Enterprises up 2% as KKR sells stake in Company

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises added 2.4 percent intraday Tuesday as KKR Mauritius has sold 5.9 percent stake in the company.

KKR hold 5.9% stake in the company to raise Rs 405 crore.

On February 26, 2018 KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 90,00,000 shares at Rs 324.25 and sold 35,00,000 shares at Rs 324.64 on the NSE.

As per shareholding pattern on December 2017, the KKR Mauritius PE Investments II was holding 2,18,26,912 equity shares (10.33 percent) in Coffee Day Enterprises.

However, Malavika Hegde bought 55,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 324.

At 10:46 hrs Coffee Day Enterprises was quoting at Rs 322.50, up Rs 4.05, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil