172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|cochin-shipyard-share-price-rises-5-after-radhakishan-damani-picks-stake-in-company-6002561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cochin Shipyard shares rise 5% after Radhakishan Damani buys stake

In the previous session, the stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55. It has gained 45 percent in the last 6 months.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cochin Shipyard share price rose 5 percent intraday on October 23 after ace investor Radhakishan Damani picked up a stake in the company.

In the previous session, the stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55. It has gained 45 percent in the last 6 months.

Radhakishan Damani has acquired half a percent equity stake in Cochin Shipyard, the state-owned largest shipbuilding and maintenance company, via an open market transaction on October 22.

Close

The bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed that Damani has acquired 6,94,646 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.14 per share on the NSE.

On October 22, the government has amended some licensing norms to boost local shipbuilding and also amended right of first refusal condition for ship charter, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:35 hrs, Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 369, up Rs 9.45, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 491.15 and 52-week low Rs 209.00 on 20 January 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.87 percent below its 52-week high and 76.56 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cochin Shipyard

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.