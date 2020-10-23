Cochin Shipyard shares rise 5% after Radhakishan Damani buys stake

Cochin Shipyard share price rose 5 percent intraday on October 23 after ace investor Radhakishan Damani picked up a stake in the company.

In the previous session, the stock rallied 10 percent to close at Rs 359.55. It has gained 45 percent in the last 6 months.

Radhakishan Damani has acquired half a percent equity stake in Cochin Shipyard, the state-owned largest shipbuilding and maintenance company, via an open market transaction on October 22.

The bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed that Damani has acquired 6,94,646 equity shares in the company at Rs 349.14 per share on the NSE.

On October 22, the government has amended some licensing norms to boost local shipbuilding and also amended right of first refusal condition for ship charter, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:35 hrs, Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 369, up Rs 9.45, or 2.63 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 491.15 and 52-week low Rs 209.00 on 20 January 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.87 percent below its 52-week high and 76.56 percent above its 52-week low.