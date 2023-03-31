 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach shares gain on winning big orders

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

In the last week of FY23, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved a number of orders, benefitting PSUs such as BEL, BDL, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard and Goa Shipyard.

Cochin Shipyard had emerged as L1 bidder in the tender floated for construction of six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV).

Share price of Cochin Shipyard Limited surged over 3 percent on March 31 following the company signing a contract for building vessels for the Ministry of Defence. Garden Reach Shipbuilders also jumped as it also received an order.

“We would like to inform that the contract for construction of said Vessels has been signed between Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Ministry of Defence this day i.e., March 30, 2023 at New Delhi for a total contract price of Rs 9,804.98 crore,” Cochin Shipyard said in a regulatory filing.

The first vessel is to be delivered in 48 months and the last vessel is to be delivered within 108 months, the company added.