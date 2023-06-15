Cochin Shipyard gains as subsidiary bags Rs 580-crore order

The stock has been down by almost 8 percent in the last six months. It reached a 52-week high of Rs 687 and a 52-week low of Rs 297.

Cochin Shipyard Limited was trading 2 percent higher in the afternoon trade on June 15 as its subsidiary bagged a Rs 580-crore order from a Norwegian firm for cargo vessels.

Cochin Shipyard’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Udipi Cochin Shipyard Limited, won an order from Wilson Shipowning AS, Norway to design and construct a new generation diesel-electric 3800 DWT (deadweight) general cargo vessel. The contract is for eight vessels.

“The ‘Future proof Dry Cargo Vessel’ Project is at an approximate cost of Rs 580 crore. The first vessel will be delivered by December 2024 and thereafter deliveries will be completed within March 2026,” Cochin Shipyard Limited said in an exchange filing.

On June 9, India’s biggest shipbuilder was declared the winner of a Rs 300-crore Indian Navy project.

The ship building company’s net profit tanked 86 percent to Rs 39.3 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 from the year-ago quarter. Revenue was down 49 percent at Rs 671.3 crore.

ICICI Securities says the company has a healthy order book, international orders, and projects lined up for the next two-three years. It will execute large contracts during FY24 and FY25.

The domestic broking firm has a “buy” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580.

At 2.29 pm, the stock was at Rs 559 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.85 percent from the previous close day.

