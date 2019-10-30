Cochin Shipyard gains 2% on contract win worth Rs 175 crore

Shares of Cochin Shipyard added more than 2 percent intraday on October 30 after the company won an order worth Rs 175.70 crore.

The company in its release said that the contract with KMRL is for design and construction of 23 hybrid-electric passenger ferries.

The value of the contract is Rs 175.70 crore.

At 1127 hrs, Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 398.45, up Rs 6.30, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 409 and its 52-week low of Rs 320.15 on 16 October 2018 and 15 October 2019, respectively.