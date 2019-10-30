App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cochin Shipyard gains 2% on contract win worth Rs 175 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 409 and 52-week low Rs 320.15 on 16 October, 2018 and 15 October, 2019, respectively.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard added more than 2 percent intraday on October 30 after the company won an order worth Rs 175.70 crore.

The company in its release said that the contract with  KMRL is for design and construction of 23 hybrid-electric passenger ferries.

The value of the contract is Rs 175.70 crore.

At 1127 hrs, Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 398.45, up Rs 6.30, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 2.58 percent below its 52-week high and 24.46 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

