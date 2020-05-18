Coal India share price tumbles 5% after government opens mining to private players

Coal India share price was trading almost 5 percent lower on May 18, a day after the government opened the mining sector to private players to bring in investment and push up production of the industrial fuel.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allowed commercial mining of coal as she announced the fourth tranche of Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package.

The decision brings to an end the monopoly of Coal India and nearly 50 blocks will be on offer immediately. This will be done via a revenue- sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee per tonnes.

Any party can bid for coal blocks and sell in the open market, she said. This is against the earlier norm where only captive consumers with end-use ownership could bid.

The government had in January 2020 permitted non-coal companies to mine. The government has set a target of 1.5 billion tonnes coal production by FY24, of which Coal India has been asked to produce 1 billion tonnes.

The stock was the top Nifty loser and was quoting at Rs 123.55, down Rs 5.95, or 4.59 percent.

The scrip has seen a steady fall in the last one year, down over 47 percent. The government's decision to liberalise coal mining is a blow to the company.

The stock was one of the most active stocks on the NSE in terms of volumes, with 37,43,765 shares being traded at 0926 hours.

“Commercial mining of coal will help us tap the locally available reserves and will increase the availability of coal in the Indian market at a cheaper and more affordable price, making us less dependent on imports thereby reducing the trade deficit,” Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, tweeted.

Coal India has initiated the process of development of coal-bed methane projects with an estimated investment of Rs 2,474 crore, and has invited domestic and global firms for exploration of blocks in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The PSU will develop both the projects on a revenue-sharing basis.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Coal India stock is showing weak momentum with price below short, medium and long-term averages and a decline in net cash flow as the company is not able to generate net cash.

The technical rating is also very bearish, with moving averages and indicators reflecting the same.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.