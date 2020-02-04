App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India share price rises 2% as Citi maintains buy

The removal of DDT should increase disposable cash, says Citi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India share price rose 2 percent intraday on February 4 after research house Citi maintained buy with a target of Rs 270 per share.

It appears that the worst is behind as far as volumes are concerned. The risk-reward is favourable, together with attractive dividend yield, said Citi.

The removal of DDT should increase disposable cash. The sixth tranche of CPSE ETF could lower government stake by 200 bps, it added

Close

At 11:22 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 181.10, up Rs 2.45, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 270.90 and its 52-week low of Rs 171.25 on 06 June 2019 and 1 February 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.15 percent below its 52-week high and 5.75 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.