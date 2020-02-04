Coal India share price rises 2% as Citi maintains buy

The removal of DDT should increase disposable cash, says Citi.
Coal India share price rose 2 percent intraday on February 4 after research house Citi maintained buy with a target of Rs 270 per share.
It appears that the worst is behind as far as volumes are concerned. The risk-reward is favourable, together with attractive dividend yield, said Citi.
The removal of DDT should increase disposable cash. The sixth tranche of CPSE ETF could lower government stake by 200 bps, it added
At 11:22 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 181.10, up Rs 2.45, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 270.90 and its 52-week low of Rs 171.25 on 06 June 2019 and 1 February 2020, respectively.Currently, it is trading 33.15 percent below its 52-week high and 5.75 percent above its 52-week low.