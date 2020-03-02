App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India share price jumps 4% on better production numbers

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 270.90 and 52-week low Rs 165 on 06 June, 2019 and 18 February, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on March 2 as the company reported improved production numbers for February 2020.

The company's February production jumped 14.2 percent at 66.26 mt against 58.05 mt while its offtake was up 6.8 percent at 54.97 mt against 51.46 mt, YoY.

At 1100 hours, Coal India was quoting at Rs 174.15, up Rs 5.90, or 3.51 percent, on the BSE.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 270.90 on June 6, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 165 on February 18, 2020.

related news

It is trading 35.6 percent below its 52-week high and 5.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.