Coal India share price jumps 4% on better production numbers

Coal India share price rose nearly 4 percent intraday on March 2 as the company reported improved production numbers for February 2020.

The company's February production jumped 14.2 percent at 66.26 mt against 58.05 mt while its offtake was up 6.8 percent at 54.97 mt against 51.46 mt, YoY.

At 1100 hours, Coal India was quoting at Rs 174.15, up Rs 5.90, or 3.51 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 270.90 on June 6, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 165 on February 18, 2020.

It is trading 35.6 percent below its 52-week high and 5.73 percent above its 52-week low.