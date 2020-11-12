PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India share price dips 4% after Q2 earnings

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Coal India share price declined 4 percent intraday on November 12 after the company reported a profit of Rs 2,951.6 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 3,522.9 crore in the yea-ago.

Its revenue increased to Rs 21,153.1 crore from Rs 20,382.6 crore YoY.

Motilal Oswal maintained a buy rating. The company's Q2 FY21 Adjusted EBITDA (ex-OBR) was down 20 percent YoY to Rs 34 billion, 27 percent below estimated Rs 46.8 billion.

The miss was largely led by higher-than-expected contractual expenses and provisioning of Rs 3.5 billion. The higher contractual expenses though are an indication of higher OBR activity, said Motilal Oswal.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 215.65 and 52-week low Rs 109.50 on 13 November 2019 and 15 October 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.31 percent below its 52-week high and 11.64 percent above its 52-week low.

"Coal reported a 3.8 percent YoY growth in consolidated revenues to Rs 21,153 crore for Q2 FY21, as compared to revenues of Rs 20,383 crore for Q2 FY20. Sales volume for the quarter was up by 9.4 percent YoY to 133.96 million tons while production was up by 10.6 percent YoY to 114.98 million tons," said Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

"EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 3,975 crore up 10.1 percent YoY while EBIDTA margins expanded by 107bps YoY to 18.8 percent. Profit Before Tax for the quarter was down by 5.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,061 crore due to lower other income for the quarter."

"Higher tax rate for the quarter resulted in consolidated net profit falling by 16.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,952 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 3,523 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. Overall the company posted a decent set of numbers for the quarter driven by volume growth,” he added.

At 10:42 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 122.25, down Rs 3.60, or 2.86 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India

