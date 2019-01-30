Coal India rises 2% ahead of board meet to consider buyback

Coal India shares rose 2 percent intraday Wednesday as board to consider buyback on February 4.

A board meeting of the company is scheduled on February 4, 2019 to consider and approve buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 10 each.

The trading window shall remain closed from Jan 30 until the end of 48 hours after the announcement of decision of board of directors regarding buyback of shares, if any, is made public on Feb 4, 2019.

At 15:15 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 225.50, up Rs 2.75, or 1.23 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 316.55 and 52-week low Rs 218.10 on 27 February, 2018 and 28 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.83 percent below its 52-week high and 3.3 percent above its 52-week low.