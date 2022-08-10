English
    Coal India gains ahead of earnings data. Here's what analysts expect

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    Shares of Coal India traded with gains on August 10 ahead of its earnings scheduled later in the day, where it is likely to report strong numbers, according to analysts.

    Shares of the company traded at Rs 217, up 0.74 percent on the BSE. The stock is one of the biggest outperformers for the year, with year-to-date gains at 39 percent.

    Coal India reported a healthy growth in its coal dispatch of 10.6 percent on-year, though it was down 1.9 percent on-quarter, at 177 million tonnes.

    Axis Securities said it expects average selling prices (ASP) to stay strong – up 12 percent YoY but down 2 percent QoQ (on a higher base) due to higher e-auction premium over fuel supply agreements (FSA).

    The broker said revenue will increase 24 percent YoY to Rs 31,321 crore. Gross profit will likely rise 107 percent YoY to Rs 9534 crore, it said.

    “EBITDA to increase 81 percent YoY led by higher topline, Q1 impacted by stripping activity adjustment. Margins to remain healthy on higher revenue and cost control PAT EPS to follow the EBITDA increase,” it said.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:46 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.