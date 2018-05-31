Coal India gains 5% as Jefferies, CLSA raise target price up to Rs 363/share

Shares of Coal India gained 5 percent intraday Thursday as brokerages Jefferies and CLSA has raised the target price of the company.

Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Coal India and raised target price to Rs 363 from Rs 350 per share.

According to Jefferies the strong 40 FSA ASP should sustain and low power plant coal stocks should support steady offtake growth.

The research house expect EPS to grow at 20% CAGR over FY18-20.

According to CLSA Coal India delivered strong 4Q EBITDA. It has increased target price from Rs 335 to Rs 360 per share and also raised FY19-20 EPS at 13 percent.

The numbers led by strong FSA as well as e-auction realisations, the earnings growth outlook has improved significantly

It sees 19 percent earnings CAGR over the next two years, while 11x FY19CL PE and 7% dividend yield are attractive, it added.

CITI has upgraded the Coal India to buy with a target of Rs 350 per share.

The research house hiked EPS by 9% for FY19-20 on higher volumes and pricing. It thinks e-auction volumes could fall YoY as supplies to the power sector rise, it added.

The company reported a fall of over 52 percent in the net profit for March quarter at Rs 1,295 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,919 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. Its revenues fell 16 percent at Rs 26,909 crore against Rs 23,243 crore year on year.

At 10:47 hrs Coal India was quoting at Rs 293.65, up Rs 4.90, or 1.70 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil