CMI rises 3% on execution of export order to Mauritius

Shares of CMI rose 3.6 percent in the early trade on March 13 after the company executed its maiden export order from Mauritius.

The company in its exchange filing on BSE said that it has executed maiden export order from Mauritius for the supply of XLPE LV/HV underground power cables from the company's plant located at Baddi- Himachal Pradesh.

With the successful execution of this order, the company products are getting better recognition from other countries as well. The company is quite confident of procuring more export orders soon, it added.

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director at CMI said, "We are feeling so proud to execute this prestigious order and now we are totally geared up to enter overseas in a big way."

At 0926 hours, CMI was quoting at Rs 152.80, up Rs 3.20, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.