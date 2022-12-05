 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CLSA upgrades Voltas to 'outperform' from 'sell', expects margins to rise as commodity prices cool

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Air conditioners' medium-term thesis is intact and demand in India could rise by high-single digits over the next couple of decades, the research firm has said

Voltas was trading flat in the morning session on December 5 even though global brokerage firm CLSA upgraded the stock to "outperform" from sell, with a target price of Rs 935 a share, an upside of 9 percent from the current market price.

The global research firm said that after the sharp under-performance this year, negatives were largely priced in. The underperformance was largely due to high competitive intensity in air-conditioners (ACs), leading to market share and margin loss and hence estimate downgrades, it said.

CLSA said that the medium-term penetration-led demand growth for ACs would be in the high single digits. Industry margins should also recover from multi-year lows on softening commodity prices.

At 11.37 am, Voltas was quoting at Rs 855.60, up Rs 0.50, or 0.06 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 864.95 and an intraday low of Rs 848.80.

A tough year

The underperformance of Voltas—down 30 percent this year against the Nifty gaining 8 percent—was due to high competitive intensity in the sector, leading to both market share loss and margin decline.