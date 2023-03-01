 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

CLSA upgrades M&M to 'buy' with 25% upside as SUV volume may surge 20% in FY24

Sandip Das
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

CLSA anticipates tractor volumes to rise 13.6 percent YoY, driven by strong winter crop production and prices. Overall, CLSA's analysis suggests that M&M is poised for growth across multiple business segments, leading to their bullish outlook and upgraded rating.

CLSA expects electric vehicles (EV) to account for 25 percent of annual 2-wheeler registrations by FY31 and cleaner­ fuelPVs to jump from 18 percent of passenger vehicle registrations to 40 percent by FY31.

Global research firm CLSA has upgraded Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to 'buy' from 'outperform' and has also raised the target price.

The global research firm has raised the target price from Rs 1,583 to Rs 1,619 per share.

At 1:59pm, Mahindra and Mahindra traded at Rs 1,281.30, up Rs 11.50, or 0.91 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,305.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,278.05.

The research firm has cited strong momentum across the farm and auto business, with expectations for SUV volumes to expand more than 20 percent in FY24 due to a strong order backlog as the reasons for the upgrade.