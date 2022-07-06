CLSA retains 'underperform' rating on Marico after decline in India business volume

Marico share price is in focus after the company reported mid-single-digit volume decline in the domestic market for the April-June quarter.

The FMCG major reported a volume decline "in mid-single digits" in its India business, as the sector continued to witness "tepid demand" in the face of rising retail inflation exerting pressure on the share of the wallet.

Current trends indicate that consumers "titrated consumption" in some non-essential categories and either "down-traded among brands or switched to smaller packs" in the essential categories, said Marico.

"In the given context, India business volumes declined in mid-single digits. The performance was particularly dragged by a sharp drop in Saffola Oils. Excluding Saffola Oils, the India business posted marginal volume growth. Parachute Coconut Oil recorded a minor volume decline," said Marico in its quarterly update for Q1 FY23.

The stock at 10:45am was trading marginally in the green at Rs 496.10, up Rs 3.45, or 0.70 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 496.10 and an intraday low of Rs 480.90. It was trading with volumes of 41,134 shares, compared to its five day average of 29,429 shares, an increase of 39.77 percent.

Its food segment also had a slow quarter due to a high in-home consumption base in oats and a sharp decline in immunity-led categories like honey, among others. "Premium Personal Care posted robust growth across all segments of the portfolio. Digital-first brands remained on track and met internal aspirations," Marico said.

Over the outlook, Marico said it maintains its aspiration of "delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term".

Global research firm CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock with target at Rs 530 per share. "Lower commodity costs aid margin but weak demand outlook is a concern," the brokerage firm said. "We see its India revenue declining in low single digits while international constant currency revenue is likely to grow in the high teens," it added.

"Gross margin is likely to see a YoY recovery but should stay flat QoQ," CLSA said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​