App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 26, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA Global Markets Pte sold 4.75 crore shares of Hathway Cable

CLSA Global Markets Pte sold 4,75,17,583 shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On April 25, 2018 CLSA Global Markets Pte sold 2,22,25,219 shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom at Rs 34 on the BSE and sold 2,52,92,364 shares at Rs 33.54 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Hathway Cable and Datacom ended at Rs 32.45, down Rs 3.05, or 8.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 48.50 and 52-week low Rs 27.05 on 15 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.09 percent below its 52-week high and 19.96 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.