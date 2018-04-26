CLSA Global Markets Pte sold 4.75 crore shares of Hathway Cable

On April 25, 2018 CLSA Global Markets Pte sold 2,22,25,219 shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom at Rs 34 on the BSE and sold 2,52,92,364 shares at Rs 33.54 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Hathway Cable and Datacom ended at Rs 32.45, down Rs 3.05, or 8.59 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 48.50 and 52-week low Rs 27.05 on 15 January, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.09 percent below its 52-week high and 19.96 percent above its 52-week low.