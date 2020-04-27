Clariant Chemicals shares up 4% after manufacturing resumes

Share price of Clariant Chemicals jumped 4 percent intraday on April 27 after the company resumed manufacturing operations at its plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

"Pursuant to the partial relaxations from Nationwide Lockdown granted by Central Government and advisories issued by State Governments in order to prevent and tackle the spread of COVID-19, the company’s manufacturing units/factories situated in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are back in partial operation with limited capacity. This partial operation will continue till complete relaxations are granted in this regard," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The company will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory guidance. The company shall keep all the stakeholders informed about the further update(s) through stock exchanges, it added.

The stock price jumped over 63 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 324.70, up Rs 12.70, or 4.07 percent at 13:10 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 331.50 and an intraday low of Rs 321.