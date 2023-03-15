 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Citi sees 45% upside in Maruti Suzuki on market share gains

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The company has been facing demand-side pressures for the past few years now

Maruti Suzuki's new SUV Fronx is expected to be launched in the market in May 2023.

Maruti Suzuki may have an upside of over 45 percent on gains in market-shares and easing concern over supplies, according to Citi.

The brokerage, which has a 'buy' call on the stock, has given a target price of Rs 12,500. The stock was trading at Rs 8,561 at 12 noon on the BSE on March 15. It opened which opened 1.2 percent higher than yesterday’s close.

The auto major’s share has been falling over the past three fiscals, from 51.2 percent in FY19 to 43 percent in FY22 and one of the reasons was its late catch-up with the SUV-buying trend. The market share of SUVs had gone up from 26 percent in 2019 to 42 percent in 2022, showing a marked preference among customers for the higher-end models.