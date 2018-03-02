Citi maintains buy on Zee Entertainment and target of Rs 650

The management expects breadth of content to be the differentiator among other such service providers. Further, it said that the management also aims at growing ad revenues ahead of market.
Shares of Zee Entertainment gained around half a percent intraday on Thursday. Global brokerage firm Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 650 apiece.
The management expects breadth of content to be the differentiator among other such service providers. Further, it said that the management also aims at growing ad revenues ahead of market.
It is expecting low-teen domestic subscription growth.