App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains buy on Zee Entertainment and target of Rs 650

The management expects breadth of content to be the differentiator among other such service providers. Further, it said that the management also aims at growing ad revenues ahead of market.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Zee Entertainment gained around half a percent intraday on Thursday. Global brokerage firm Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 650 apiece.

The management expects breadth of content to be the differentiator among other such service providers. Further, it said that the management also aims at growing ad revenues ahead of market.

It is expecting low-teen domestic subscription growth.

The stock has lost around 7 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days it has fallen over 3 percent. At 13:22 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 566.55, up Rs 0.50, or 0.09 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 568.45 and an intraday low of Rs 560.80.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC