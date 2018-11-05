App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla slips 7% on poor Q2 show; profit falls 11% at Rs 377 crore

The revenue fell marginally to Rs 4,012 crore from Rs 4,082.41 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Cipla slipped 7 percent intraday Monday after company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company reported a fall of 11 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 377 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 422.9 during the same period of last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 13 percent year on year at Rs 702 crore from Rs 804 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The operating margin was reported at 17.5 percent against 19.7 percent last year.

At 14:15 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 565.40, down Rs 43.10, or 7.08 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:15 pm

