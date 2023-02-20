 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla sheds 6% after USFDA issues Form 483 to Pithampur plant

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

The company has received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483.

Cipla shares fell more than 6 percent in the early trade on February 20 after the company received the Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

At 9:16am, Cipla was quoting at Rs 961.30, down Rs 64.50, or 6.29 percent, on the BSE.

The USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at our Pithampur manufacturing facility from February 6–17, 2023, Cipla said in its press release.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received eight inspectional observations in Form 483.