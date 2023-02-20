Cipla sheds 6% after USFDA issues Form 483 to Pithampur plant

Cipla shares fell more than 6 percent in the early trade on February 20 after the company received the Form 483 from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

At 9:16am, Cipla was quoting at Rs 961.30, down Rs 64.50, or 6.29 percent, on the BSE.

The USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at our Pithampur manufacturing facility from February 6–17, 2023, Cipla said in its press release.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received eight inspectional observations in Form 483.

The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time, Cipla said.

Moneycontrol News