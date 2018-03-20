App
Mar 20, 2018 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla shares trim losses after company clarifies on USFDA observations for Goa unit

Cipla told CNBC-TV18 the Goa unit observations are procedural & addressable in nature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cipla share price trimmed morning losses to around 1 percent from 6.6 percent in morning on Tuesday after the company clarified on USFDA observations issued to its Goa unit.

The US Food and Drug Administration conducted a product specific pre-approval inspection at Goa plant in January 2018.

The company received certain observations which are procedural in nature, Cipla said in its clarification note. "We have already responded to the agency on all the observations."

At this stage, it does not foresee any impact on the other products being manufactured/filed from the plant. Post this inspection, it has received 2 product approvals from the same plant.

CNBC-TV18 reports suggested in morning that the US health regulator issued observations to company's Goa unit.

Observations are:

There is a failure to thoroughly review batch if it’s already been distributed;

Batch production & control records are deficient;

Laboratory records are deficient; records don’t include complete testing data;

Established test procedures are not followed;

Reserve samples not examined visually at least once a year for evidence of deterioration;

Testing & release of drug product don’t include appropriate lab determination;

Responsibilities & procedures w.r.t quality control unit not in writing & fully followed;

Equipment used in manufacturing, processing, packing is not of appropriate design

At 12:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 554.30, down Rs 5.05, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla #USFDA

