Cipla shares spike 7% on regulator nod to manufacture remdesivir

Cipla share price spiked over 7 percent in the morning trade on June 22 after the country's drug regulator on June 20 gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir.

The stock was the top index gainer. It was quoting at Rs 682.90, up Rs 45.80, or 7.19 percent at 09:20 hours. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 696. It was also the most active stock on NSE in terms of value with 24,05,593 shares being traded.

India's Drug Regulator gave permission to Hetero and Cipla to manufacture and market antiviral drug remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" on hospitalised COVID-19 patients, official sources said. This comes a day after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), considering the emergency and unmet need for medicines in light of the coronavirus outbreak, granted domestic firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals the permission to manufacture and market favipiravir for "restricted emergency use" in mild to moderate cases.

The Union health ministry, in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19', recommended the use of the remdesivir on patients in moderate stage of the disease that is, those on oxygen. The drug has been included as an "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency use purposes.

Cipla and Hetero Labs have already entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with US pharma giant Gilead Sciences, which is the patent holder of the drug remdesivir.