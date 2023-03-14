 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Cipla shares hit 52-week low on reports of I-T probe into tax violations

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 14, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

The company’s shares hit a fresh 52-week low after alleged wrongful Tax claims and deductions worth Rs 1,700 crore.

The share price of Cipla hit a fresh 52-week low at Rs 858.15 apiece, shedding around 2.5 percent, on Tuesday after the company reportedly came under the lens of the income-tax department over potential tax violation and tax avoidance, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The tax department is investigating alleged wrong claims made by the drug major worth Rs 400 crore under Section 80-IA as well as alleged wrongful deductions worth Rs 1,300 crore claimed for Research and Development, the report stated.

Follow our live blog for all market action

Section 80-IA of the income tax Act allows for deduction of 100 percent of profit and gains derived from specific businesses for 10 consecutive assessment years in a block of 15 years, up to a certain period, while Section 35 of the I-T Act allows for deduction on expenditure incurred for scientific research and development and ranges from 100-150 percent on a case specific basis.