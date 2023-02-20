 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla shares fall over 6% after its unit gets 8 observations from USFDA

Feb 20, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The stock declined 6.02 per cent to settle at Rs 964.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.78 per cent to Rs 956.20.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 963 | The share price declined over 6 percent after the company received 'Form 483' from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at our Pithampur manufacturing facility from 6th – 17th February, 2023, Cipla said in its press release.

Shares of Cipla on Monday ended over 6 per cent lower after the company received 'Form 483' with eight observations for its Pithampur-based manufacturing facility.

On the NSE, it tanked 6.11 per cent to end at Rs 963 per share.

In volume terms, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 58.29 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.