Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price up nearly 2% on trademark acquisition of anti-diabetic drug

The drug is backed by strong clinical data & is therefore a widely prescribed antidiabetic medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price added nearly 2 percent intraday on December 17 after the company acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov & Vysov M (Vildagliptin+ Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin for the Indian market.

The company has been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under brand names Vysov & Vysov M and has witnessed a strong uptake for the product in India for the last couple of years. It is currently available across the country.

Vildagliptin is an orally active, potent and selective DPP-4 inhibitor that improves glycemic control in patients primarily by enhancing pancreatic (a and b) islet functions.

Close

The drug is backed by strong clinical data & is, therefore, a widely prescribed antidiabetic medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

related news

The current market size of Vildagliptin is Rs 818 crore as per IQVIA MAT Nov’ 2019 in India.

“Owing to the increased affordability of Vildagliptin it is more accessible for better management of the disease. Cipla’s acquisition of the trademark rights of Vysov will enable us to contribute to easier access of the drug in India," said Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice-President & Head India Business, Cipla.

At 09:48 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 462.45, up Rs 3.85, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:19 am

