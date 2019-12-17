Cipla share price up nearly 2% on trademark acquisition of anti-diabetic drug

Cipla share price added nearly 2 percent intraday on December 17 after the company acquired brand name and trademark rights for Vysov & Vysov M (Vildagliptin+ Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin for the Indian market.

The company has been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under brand names Vysov & Vysov M and has witnessed a strong uptake for the product in India for the last couple of years. It is currently available across the country.

Vildagliptin is an orally active, potent and selective DPP-4 inhibitor that improves glycemic control in patients primarily by enhancing pancreatic (a and b) islet functions.

The drug is backed by strong clinical data & is, therefore, a widely prescribed antidiabetic medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The current market size of Vildagliptin is Rs 818 crore as per IQVIA MAT Nov’ 2019 in India.

“Owing to the increased affordability of Vildagliptin it is more accessible for better management of the disease. Cipla’s acquisition of the trademark rights of Vysov will enable us to contribute to easier access of the drug in India," said Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice-President & Head India Business, Cipla.