Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price up 2% after associate firm submits application to USFDA for IV tramadol

Intravenous tramadol is used for managing moderate to moderately severe pain in adults.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price added more than 2 percent in the morning trade on December 12 after the pharmaceutical major announced submission of application for intravenous (IV) tramadol with USFDA.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc submitted a new drug application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for IV tramadol for managing moderate to moderately severe pain in adults, the company said in a release.

The application is based on positive results from two Phase 3 clinical efficacy and safety trials in patients following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty surgeries, as well as an open-label safety study of more than 500 patients who received the 50 mg dosing regimen, it added.

Close
At 0931 hours, Cipla was quoting at Rs 461.00, up Rs 11.30, or 2.51 percent, on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

