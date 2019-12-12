Cipla share price up 2% after associate firm submits application to USFDA for IV tramadol

Cipla share price added more than 2 percent in the morning trade on December 12 after the pharmaceutical major announced submission of application for intravenous (IV) tramadol with USFDA.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc submitted a new drug application to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for IV tramadol for managing moderate to moderately severe pain in adults, the company said in a release.

The application is based on positive results from two Phase 3 clinical efficacy and safety trials in patients following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty surgeries, as well as an open-label safety study of more than 500 patients who received the 50 mg dosing regimen, it added.