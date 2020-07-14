Cipla share price rises on USFDA nod; surges 45% in 9 months

Cipla share price rose in early trade on July 14 after the company received final approval from the USFDA for hereditary angioedema drug.

The company received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Icatibant Injectable 30mg/3mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cipla’s Icatibant Injectable Pre-Filled Syringe 30mg/3mL is AP-rated generic version of Shire’s Firazyr.

Icatibant injection is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Firazyr and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 270 million for the 12-month period ending May 2020.

At 09:21 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 640.05, up Rs 1.90, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

The Nifty pharma is the only index that is in the green today. The stock gained 45 percent in the last 9 months.