Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price rises as Nomura upgrades to buy

Nomura revised earnings estimate lower to 11 percent/8 percent/9 percent for FY21/21/22 on delay in provential launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cipla share price rose over 1 percent intraday on February 7 after research house Nomura has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

Meanwhile, it cut target to Rs 535 from Rs 548 per share.

According to Nomura, the net sales were ahead of estimate with stronger sales in India, South Africa & US.

It revised earnings estimate lower to 11 percent/8 percent/9 percent for FY21/21/22 on delay in provential launch.

It estimate that 65-70 percent of FY22 earnings is derived from domestic formulation.

The company has reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 351 crore versus Rs 332.2 crore in the same period in 2019.

Revenue during the quarter grew 9.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,371 crore with India business showing a 13 percent growth and North America 11 percent.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 758.3 crore, but margin contracted 30bps YoY to 17.3 percent during the quarter

At 09:54 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 443.40, up Rs 3.70, or 0.84 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:08 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.