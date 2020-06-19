App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price rises as it expands partnership with Roche Pharma

The two companies have entered into an agreement to provide better access to innovative medicines for patients in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cipla share price rose more than 1 percent after the company expanded its partnership with Roche Pharma India to further improve access to key oncology medicines.

The two companies have entered into an agreement to provide better access to innovative medicines for patients in India, as per release.

Under this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for marketing and distribution of Roche Pharma’s key trademark oncology drugs viz. Trastuzumab (Herclon), Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Rituximab (Ristova).

Roche and Cipla had previously entered into a similar agreement in February 2018 for promotion and distribution of Tocilizumab (Actemra) and other products.

"We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Roche towards bringing innovative oncology medications to India. This represents our unwavering commitment to address the unmet needs of cancer patients through an enhanced portfolio of offerings in this space," said Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice President & CEO -India Business, Cipla.

At 09:32 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 647.50, up Rs 5.95, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla

