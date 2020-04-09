App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price hits 52-week high on final approval from US FDA

There were pending buy orders of 110,157 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 589.95, rising 15 percent in the early trade on April 9 after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as per company release.

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol. It is used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms, it added.

Close

Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol and its authorized generic equivalent had US sales of approximately USD 153 million for the 12-month period ending February 2020. The entire Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol market had US sales of approximately USD 2.8 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020, according to IQVIA (IMS Health).

related news

“We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited.

"We will continue to build on our portfolio of drug-device combinations in the respiratory space to serve the unmet needs of our patients across markets,” he added.

We are planning shipments in a staggered manner. We are also ensuring that we do our bit by donating the product in this time of need, the company said.

At 09:40 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 589.95, up Rs 76.95, or 15 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 110,157 shares, with no sellers available.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Axis Cipla #Cipla

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.