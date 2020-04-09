Cipla share price hits 52-week high on final approval from US FDA

Cipla share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 589.95, rising 15 percent in the early trade on April 9 after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90mcg (base)/actuation, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as per company release.

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol is the first AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp’s Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol. It is used for treatment of acute episodes of bronchospasm or prevention of asthmatic symptoms, it added.

Proventil HFA Inhalation Aerosol and its authorized generic equivalent had US sales of approximately USD 153 million for the 12-month period ending February 2020. The entire Albuterol Sulfate HFA Inhalation Aerosol market had US sales of approximately USD 2.8 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020, according to IQVIA (IMS Health).

“We are pleased to receive the final approval for generic Albuterol MDI from the USFDA. This further strengthens our presence in the US market," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited.

"We will continue to build on our portfolio of drug-device combinations in the respiratory space to serve the unmet needs of our patients across markets,” he added.

We are planning shipments in a staggered manner. We are also ensuring that we do our bit by donating the product in this time of need, the company said.

At 09:40 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 589.95, up Rs 76.95, or 15 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 110,157 shares, with no sellers available.