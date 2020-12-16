MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Cipla share price gains on launching rapid antigen detection test

The company will commence the supply of rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India from this week.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2020 / 09:44 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price gained in the early trade on December 16 after the company announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.

The company will commence supply from this week.

This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast: SARS CoV-2 IgG ELISA Test Kit.

In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the rapid antigen detection test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited.

The test is a rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient’s body, generating results within 15-20 minutes.

Close

Related stories

Only authorised labs are permitted by ICMR to conduct the rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

cipla

At 09:22 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 784.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 829 and 52-week low Rs 356.75 on 13 October, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.4 percent below its 52-week high and 119.83 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla
first published: Dec 16, 2020 09:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.