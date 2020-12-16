Cipla share price gains on launching rapid antigen detection test

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cipla share price gained in the early trade on December 16 after the company announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation for commercialisation of the rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 in India.

The company will commence supply from this week.

This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast: SARS CoV-2 IgG ELISA Test Kit.

In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the rapid antigen detection test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited.

The test is a rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient’s body, generating results within 15-20 minutes.

Only authorised labs are permitted by ICMR to conduct the rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

At 09:22 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 784.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 829 and 52-week low Rs 356.75 on 13 October, 2020 and 13 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.4 percent below its 52-week high and 119.83 percent above its 52-week low.