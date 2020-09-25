Cipla share price gains 4% on USFDA approval for multiple sclerosis drug

Cipla share price added 4 percent in the early trade on September 25 after the company received USFDA approval for a multiple sclerosis drug.

The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules 120mg, 240mg and 120mg/240mg Starter Pak from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), the pharma major said in a release.

Dimethyl Fumarate DR Caps Starter Pak is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc’s Tecfidera.

It is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

The product is available for shipping immediately and the company will provide Co-Pay Assistance.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Tecfidera had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion for the 12-month period ending July 2020.

At 0923 hours, Cipla was quoting at Rs 753.35, up Rs 20.55, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.