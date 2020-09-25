172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|cipla-share-price-gains-4-on-usfda-approval-for-multiple-sclerosis-drug-5882281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price gains 4% on USFDA approval for multiple sclerosis drug

The product is available for shipping immediately and the company will provide co-pay assistance.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price added 4 percent in the early trade on September 25 after the company received USFDA approval for a multiple sclerosis drug.

The company has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules 120mg, 240mg and 120mg/240mg Starter Pak from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), the pharma major said in a release.

Dimethyl Fumarate DR Caps Starter Pak is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Biogen IDEC Inc’s Tecfidera.

Close

It is indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

The product is available for shipping immediately and the company will provide Co-Pay Assistance.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Tecfidera had US sales of approximately $3.8 billion for the 12-month period ending July 2020.

At 0923 hours, Cipla was quoting at Rs 753.35, up Rs 20.55, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cipla

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.