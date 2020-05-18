Cipla share price gains 2% on Q4 numbers; files application for asthma drug with USFDA

The share price of Cipla gained 2 percent in the early trade on May 18 after the pharma company reported its Q4 numbers and filed an application for a new drug with the US drug regulator.

The company declared a profit after tax of Rs 246 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 33 percent YoY from Rs 367.20 crore.

The company’s revenue was at Rs 4,302 crore, a 0.6 percent decline compared to Rs 4,403.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

At the operating level, Cipla's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 34.1 percent to Rs 633.52 crore and the margin contracted 735 basis points to 14.47 percent compared to year-ago.

The company has also announced the submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Fluticasone propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder (100/50 mcg, 250/50 mcg and 500/50 mcg) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as per the company release.

The company had recently announced the successful completion of its Phase-3 clinical end-point study for the product in the first attempt.

The drug combination is used for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The product is the generic version of GSK’s Advair Diskus, which had US sales of approximately USD 2.9 bn for the 12-month period ending March 2020.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 720

The strong earnings and respiratory pipeline progress are going to sustain the valuations. India saw a third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, while South Africa grew ahead of the market.

The respiratory pipeline for the US is making strong progress.

Earnings profile will improve over the next few years and FY21-22 EPS estimates will hold, it added.

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 655 from Rs 450

The quarter was muted due to one-offs but improvement is expected in key businesses ahead, said Jefferies.

India growth was strong at 12 percent while the US was muted due to chargebacks but growth should pick up driving better margins, it added.

