Cipla share price falls nearly 3% after USFDA inspection

Cipla share price fell nearly 3 percent in the early trade on November 15 after USFDA had issued 4 observations.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a routine cGMP inspection for both formulations and APIs at the company's manufacturing facility in Patalganga from November 4 to 13.
The inspection ended with four observations, and none of which were repeat or related to data integrity.
The company is committed to addressing these observations and will submit its response to the agency within the stipulated time. At 09:19 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 443.85, down Rs 7.65, or 1.69 percent, on the BSE.