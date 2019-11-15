App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price falls nearly 3% after USFDA inspection

The inspection ended with four observations and none of which were repeat or related to data integrity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cipla share price fell nearly 3 percent in the early trade on November 15 after USFDA had issued 4 observations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a routine cGMP inspection for both formulations and APIs at the company's manufacturing facility in Patalganga from November 4 to 13.

The inspection ended with four observations, and none of which were repeat or related to data integrity.

Close

The company is committed to addressing these observations and will submit its response to the agency within the stipulated time.

At 09:19 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 443.85, down Rs 7.65, or 1.69 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

