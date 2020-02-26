Cipla share price falls 5% on warning letter from USFDA

Cipla share price fell over 5 percent in the early trade on February 26 after the company received a warning letter from the USFDA.

The company has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the company's Goa manufacturing facility.

The inspection conducted from 16-27 September 2019.

The company remains committed to maintain the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

At 09:18 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 414.05, down Rs 11.30, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.50 and 52-week low Rs 389.55 on 27 May, 2019 and 11 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.28 percent below its 52-week high and 6.29 percent above its 52-week low.