you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla share price falls 5% on warning letter from USFDA

The inspection conducted from 16-27 September 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Cipla share price fell over 5 percent in the early trade on February 26 after the company received a warning letter from the USFDA.

The company has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the company's Goa manufacturing facility.

The company remains committed to maintain the highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

At 09:18 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 414.05, down Rs 11.30, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.50 and 52-week low Rs 389.55 on 27 May, 2019 and 11 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.28 percent below its 52-week high and 6.29 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 09:33 am

tags #'Commercial Agreement #buzzing socks #Cipla

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

