Cipla rises 2% on EIR from USFDA for Goa facility

Shares of pharma major Cipla rose 2 percent in the early trade on Friday after it received establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA.

The company in its press release said that, it has received the EIR for its Goa facility indicating closure of the inspection.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has carried the inspection at the Goa manufacturing facility from 21-28 January, 2019.

At 09:24 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 526, up Rs 3.90, or 0.75 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 678.00 and 52-week low Rs 483.75 on 19 September, 2018 and 29 January, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.42 percent below its 52-week high and 8.73 percent above its 52-week low.