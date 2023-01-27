 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cipla Q3 profit up 10%, brokerages remain positive

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

Macquarie has kept ‘Outperform’ rating on Cipla with a target at Rs 1,235 per share

Cipla's consolidated revenue came in higher year on year by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore

Shares of Cipla Limited will be in focus on January 27 after the Indian pharmaceutical major posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for Oct-Dec quarter, rising by 10 percent. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in higher year on year by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged during the same period in 2021. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings: