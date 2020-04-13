Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week; Cipla, M&M, RBL Bank top charts

Shares of Lupin jumped 33 percent after the company launched generic Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets, which is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants in the US market. The company has launched the tablets in the strengths of 180 mg and 360 mg, Lupin said in a statement. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 948 per share, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.