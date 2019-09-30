Cipla hits 52-week low as USFDA issues 12 observations for Goa facility

The company will respond to the agency within the stipulated timeline.
Shares of Cipla touched 52-week low of Rs 425, falling 3 percent in the early trade on September 30 after company received 12 observations for its Goa facility.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a cGMP inspection at company's Goa manufacturing facility from September 16-27, 2019.
The inspection ended with 12 observations, none of which are related to data integrity.
The company will respond to the agency within the stipulated timeline.
At 09:19 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 428.20, down Rs 11.25, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.