Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla hits 52-week low as USFDA issues 12 observations for Goa facility

The company will respond to the agency within the stipulated timeline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cipla touched 52-week low of Rs 425, falling 3 percent in the early trade on September 30 after company received 12 observations for its Goa facility.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a cGMP inspection at company's Goa manufacturing facility from September 16-27, 2019.

The inspection ended with 12 observations, none of which are related to data integrity.

Close

The company will respond to the agency within the stipulated timeline.

At 09:19 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 428.20, down Rs 11.25, or 2.56 percent on the BSE.

 

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

