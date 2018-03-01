Cipla gains 1% on partnership with Roche Pharma

App
Feb 28, 2018 09:35 AM IST

Shares of Cipla rose 1 percent in the early trade Wednesday on partnership with Roche Pharma.

The company entered in to an agreement with Roche Pharma under which Cipla will promote and distribute Tocilizumab (Actemra) and Syndyma, the 2nd brand of Roche’s cancer therapy, bevacizumab (Avastin) in India.

This partnership is in line with Cipla and Roche’s efforts to improve healthcare and increase access to innovative, life-changing medicines in India, particularly to patients who currently do not have access to them.

Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of Cipla said, “The prevalence of cancer and rheumatoid arthritis is widely spread across India, and Cipla can contribute to provide broader access to innovative medicines like tocilizumab and bevacizumab. We look forward to promote and distribute the drugs in India in furtherance to our philosophy of Caring for Life.”

At 09:20 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 593, up Rs 6.85, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

