you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cipla falls 1% on EIR from USFDA

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 677.45 and 52-week low Rs 445.85 on 27 September, 2018 and 20 September, 2019, respectively.

Shares of pharma major Cipla fell more than 1 percent intraday on September 23 after the company received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has carried out inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, from July 15-19, 2019.

The company has received the EIR, indicating closure of the inspection.

At 0940 hrs, Cipla was quoting at Rs 458.75, down Rs 4.65, or 1 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 677.45 and its 52-week low of Rs 445.85 on September 27, 2018 and September 20, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.28 percent below its 52-week high and 2.89 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 09:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

