Cigniti Tech gains over 5% after Srinivas Kandula takes over as executive director

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

Cigniti Technologies' stock gained over 5% on news of former Capgemini India CEO, Srinivas Kandula's appointment as an executive director. Kandula's diverse experience is expected to help the company become a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company, says company Chairman and MD, CV Subramanyam.

Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies' share price climbed over 5 percent on Monday following the appointment of Srinivas Kandula, the former chairman and CEO of Capgemini India as an executive director on the board.

In his new role, Kandula will work closely with Chairman and Managing Director CV Subramanyam to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions. "Srinivas's rich and diverse experience will help Cigniti Technologies accelerate its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company," Subramanyam said.

Kandula has earlier been associated with Nasscom, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.