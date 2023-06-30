English
    Choice International shares trade lower, promoter group entity ups stake

    Choice International shares have gained 43.87 percent since the start of the year.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Choice International’s promoter member bought 4,75,000 shares on June 26, said the company in an exchange filing.

     
     
    Shares of financial services firm Choice International were trading 1.44 percent lower at Rs 366.35 at 13.12 pm on the National Stock Exchange. The company was in the news last week after one of the promoter group entities bought 4,75,000 shares in a block deal.

    In the last quarter, the promoter holding in the company has increased by 3.87 percentage points. However, in the past three years, promoter shareholding has decreased 18.1 percentage points to 55.32 percent.

    Choice International provides equity broking, wealth management, insurance, loans, capital advisory, and tax advisory services.

    The stock has witnessed a rise of 43.87 percent so far in this calendar year. The company’s revenue from operations increased 35 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 385 crore in FY23. Its net profit increased 12 percent to Rs 60 crore YoY during the same period. The company’s EBITDA margins fell by 480 basis points to 27.5 percent YoY in FY23.

    first published: Jun 30, 2023 02:06 pm