Chennai Petroleum board approves JV with IOC, seed equity investors for Rs 31,500 cr refinery

Indian Oil.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Chennai Petroleum (CPCL) said on August 23 that its board has approved a joint venture with its parent company Indian Oil Corporation, and other seed equity investors for building the 9 MTPA refinery project at at an estimated cost of Rs 31,580 crore in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Basin Refinery, Nagapattinam District.

The other seed equity investors include Axis Bank, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, and SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, the board also approved equity investment of up to Rs 2,570 crore by CPCL in the joint venture, towards its contribution of 25 percent.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed 8 percent higher at Rs 305.95 apiece on BSE, with an intra-day high of Rs 308.90.

CPCL is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, which is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Meanwhile, Chennai Petroleum had reported a surge in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,358.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022 as against Rs 53.73 core in the same quarter last fiscal.

Net sales surged to 184 percent to Rs 23,162.55 crore in Q1FY23 as against Rs 8,166.46 crore in Q1FY22.